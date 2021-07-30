Advertisement

Texas A&M needs 5,000 fans to participate in national commercial

Texas A&M University is inviting fans to Midnight Yell Practice for a national commercial
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is gearing up for the upcoming football season and needs fans to participate in an early Midnight Yell.

The university is filming a national football commercial that will air during fall games and they need 5,000 fans to come to Kyle Field on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Fans that show up will get free food and special edition t-shirts.

“No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M. “It’s one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We’re excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games.”

If you plan to go, the university says attendees will enter through the northeast entrance of Kyle Field at 7 p.m. Filming will begin at sundown and is expected to take several hours.

Fans are being asked to wear Aggie gear and school colors and to avoid large logos unrelated to the university, according to a release about the event.

Anyone is allowed to participate, but those younger than 18 need to have a parent or guardian with them.

Free public parking will be available in Lot 62 and West Campus Garage. Kyle Field’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

