Texas A&M’s Leal Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named to the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

There are 25 offensive players (13 quarterbacks, eight running backs and four receivers/tight ends) on the preseason watch list along with 10 from the defensive side of the ball.  In all, 29 schools and 11 conferences (including independents) are represented.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, December 9.  The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 55th annual national awards banquet on January 15, 2022 in New Haven, Conn.

