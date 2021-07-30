Two new Italian concepts coming to B/CS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Buckets Family Style Italian and Calz are planned to open in the Bryan-College Station area in August. They are owned by Texas native and restauranteur Rick Boyd.

Bubba Buckets Family Style Italian

Opening just in time for families to head back to school is Bubba Buckets Family Style Italian. This fast Italian-style fare comes to the B/CS area in the form of a ghost kitchen- ghost kitchens have no formal restaurant for guests to dine at, so instead, guests just place takeout orders. Bubba Buckets will operate out of the Renegade Kitchen BCS and will initially start taking orders through Door Dash during the evenings.

For Bubba Buckets, affordability is key.

“We offer buckets of pasta that feed the entire family for less than twenty bucks.”

According to the restaurant’s website, seven people can enjoy the Bubba’s Family Bucket for $19, which includes spaghetti and garlic bread.

The scratch-made kitchen also gives guests the flexibility to customize what comes with their pasta. The business offers different meats, salads, garlic bread, and dessert, too.

Bubba Buckets officially launches Aug. 4.

Calz

Calz is another Italian-influenced restaurant set to open at the end of August, pending construction, owned by Boyd.

Calz will be located in the Northgate District and will feature calzones and tapas.

“Our menu is very different from anything else you will find in town,” said Boyd. “We don’t have a fryer, so there is not a lot of traditional food that you see around town. There is a lot of fresh food, seafood and a lot of dishes inspired by the Mediterranean.”

Boyd describes Calz as a spot unlike others in the College Station entertainment district.

“Even though we are in the Northgate area, we don’t want to be the shot bar,” said Boyd. “We want to be the place you take your date, not the place you meet your date.”

Calz is located at 100 Church Avenue in College Station. According to its website, it will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

