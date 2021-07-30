Advertisement

UT Regent Eltife says he will ‘take his own advise’ as Texas is set to vote on joining SEC

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday SEC Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to offer Oklahoma and Texas invitations to join the Southeastern Conference beginning July 1, 2025. The two universities could join sooner if they can negotiate an earlier exit out of the Big 12 Conference.

Ten years ago the Aggies were going through what is facing the Sooners and Longhorns.

Former state senator and current U.T. System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife was at an event in Tyler this evening and recalled a trip to Aggieland in 2011 as Texas A&M was making the move to the SEC.

“When A&M decided to go to SEC three of my Senate colleagues asked me to go with them to College Station to talk to John Sharp and a regent to try and talk them out of going to the SEC,” recalled Eltife.

“It was going to hurt Texas,” he said. “It’s the same kind of thing we are hearing now. It would hurt the state of Texas and they shouldn’t leave. Anyway, we had our meeting and they were beating up on Chancellor Sharp and the regent and as we left the meeting I stood up and I went to John Sharp and I said, ‘Look John Sharp you need to do what is in the best interest of Texas A&M. That’s who you represent. If that means going to the SEC as a State Senator I fully support you.’ I think maybe I should take my own advice,” Eltife concluded.

The Board of Regents at both Oklahoma and Texas have meetings scheduled for tomorrow where athletic conference membership is on their agenda.

