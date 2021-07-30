Weekend Forecast: HOT and HUMID

A downright toasty afternoon is in the works across the Brazos Valley as we get ready to wrap up the work week and say hello to the weekend. Triple digit heat index values are once in place with hot and humid conditions in store for any Friday evening plans that you may be stepping out to. A few showers & storms have managed to pop up Friday afternoon and while not looking to be for everyone, we’ll have the potential to find additional isolated rain & storms roam portions of the Brazos Valley through the 8-9pm hour.

As you’re planning out the weekend’s activities, go ahead and make the water bottle part of them. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Milam, Robertson & Leon Counties from 12pm - 7pm Saturday, with the possibility of finding more Brazos Valley counties added to that advisory into the weekend as well. While not everyone is technically a part of that Heat Advisory as of Friday afternoon, still practice that heat safety each weekend day as daytime highs climb into the mid-to-upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 105° - 110° range!

By early next week, the pattern changes as high pressure takes over the western US forcing the jet stream to kink over the eastern side of the country. That will bring a weak front to the Brazos Valley by Tuesday, kicking up the scattered rain and storm chance as we get into the new week. Increased clouds and the potential for scattered, daily rainfall bring some relief from the heat as afternoon highs drop from near 100° closer to the 90° mark.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: Calm.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% afternoon rain chance. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

