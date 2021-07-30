Weekend Gardener: Time to start planning for fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sure, it’s about as hot as it gets outside right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dream of cooler temperatures and your fall garden!

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife says now is actually the perfect time to take a closer look at your garden.

She recommends pulling any spent plants even if they have a little bit of fruit. The same goes for anything that’s diseased.

The next thing is to decide if you want the space to lay fallow, or you can kill pests by solarizing the area after covering it with clear plastic.

Finally, Fry says you should use this handy chart from Brazos Valley Master Gardeners to help you plan when to put your new plants into the ground!

