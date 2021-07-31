Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jujubee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jujubee is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 30, 2021. He’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

He’s in foster care right now and his foster family says Jujubee can be shy, but has a heart of gold. Once you earn his trust, you’ll be best friends in no time.

“Jujubee is such a sweet boy. He’s kind of timid when you first meet him, but once you break through that first barrier, he’s super goofy and silly,” said Melia Jones, Jujubee’s foster. “He’ll wake you up with like a big yawn. He’s so excited. When he wakes up in the morning, he scampers around like he’s so excited to see you...where have you been? Tell me all your stories!”

Jujubee also loves a yard, couch, and a good nap. He is microchipped, vaccinated and neutered.

Since he is with a foster, when you submit your adoption application, you need to specify when you’d like to meet him. You can find that application form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

