Deadmon Earns Olympic Bronze Medal

Olympic rings
Olympic rings(Source: Petr Kratochvil via publicdomainpictures.net)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOKYO – Texas A&M former student-athlete Bryce Deadmon earned an Olympic bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m, the inaugural showing of the discipline.

In first round action, Deadmon anchored the United States to a first place finish in heat one to clinch a spot in the finals. The American quartet of Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Deadmon clocked a time of 3:11.39, which was the third fastest overall qualifying time.

Initially, the relay group was disqualified after a faulty exchange between Godwin and Irby. Team USA claimed that Irby had been lined up in the wrong spot by a race official, leading to a successful appeal after further review.

Saturday’s final featured Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood. The foursome clocked 3:10.22, securing the bronze behind second place Dominican Republic and gold medal winners Poland.

Deadmon, a Missouri City, Texas, native, is the first Aggie to receive a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. He is also the first male American to medal since 1996 when Randy Barnes ‘87 earned gold in shot put at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

Other Aggies in action included Athing Mu advancing to the women’s 800m final after running the fastest overall semifinal time of 1:58.07, which is slated for Tuesday, August 3 at 7:25 a.m. CT. Fred Kerley finished second in 100m heat with a time of 9.97 to advance to the semifinal on Sunday, August 1 at 5:15 a.m. CT.

