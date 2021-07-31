Advertisement

Hearne family says four-year-old grandson saved them from a fire

A Hearne family says their four-year-old grandson saved their lives as their property caught...
A Hearne family says their four-year-old grandson saved their lives as their property caught fire Friday morning.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne family says their four-year-old grandson saved their lives early Friday morning as part of their property caught fire.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Theresa Castilleja says she was woken up by her grandson who said there was fire outside the house.

“I saw some light, and I saw some flashing light, and I saw some burning stuff,” said her grandson, Geremiah Ross.

When Castilleja looked outside, she could not believe what she saw.

“I was just like in shock, because when I opened my curtain and looked out and it was there,” said Castilleja.

Just a few feet away from the home is where their entire garage, including a vehicle and yard tools were on fire. Right near that sit multiple diesel fuel tanks. Castilleja says family and neighbors jumped into action to try and make sure those did not catch fire too.

“If that would have caught fire, this would have been a whole different scenario,” said Castilleja.

Castilleja believes if it wasn’t for her grandson waking them up when he did, it would be a completely different story.

In that garage too, was a lot of Ross’s toys. Looking at them sitting there, burned, he still says he feels happy. Happy to know that his family is still here.

“Our materials are replaceable, but our lives aren’t. So we are grateful. He’s our little hero,” said Castilleja.

