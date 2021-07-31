Toasty weekend ahead prompts a Heat Advisory for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley as hot and humid conditions remain in the forecast through the weekend.

DETAILS:

This advisory is currently in effect for Milam, Robertson and Leon Counties and runs from 12pm - 7pm Saturday. Heat index values (what it feels like in the shade) could climb up into the 105° - 110° range.

While more Brazos Valley counties could be added to the Heat Advisory into the upcoming weekend, the message is still the same regardless -- a downright toasty weekend is in store. Continue to practice heat safety to help keep you and your family safe from the heat as we get ready to close out the month of July and roll into August.

Hot and humid conditions are in store this weekend. Stay hydrated! (KBTX)

WHAT’S NEXT?

Although this weekend will consist of times where it is pretty uncomfortable outdoors, some relief may be headed this direction as a summertime ‘cold’ front makes a run for Southeast Texas next week. Daily chances for scattered rain and storms are back in the forecast as early as Monday, and with the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures are slated to sit below-average by the second half of next week. Stay tuned!

