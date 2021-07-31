Hot & humid end to the weekend ahead of daily chances for scattered rain next week

Closing out the month of July on a hot and humid note with heat index values in the triple digits area-wide Saturday afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, Trinity and San Jacinto counties running through Saturday afternoon. Regardless on if you are officially under the advisory or not -- continue to hydrate and practice heat safety through the rest of the day, and for the rest of the weekend for that matter! While most of the Brazos Valley looks to sit on the quieter side, a few very stray showers will be possible before the day is done, but most Saturday night plans will sit dry (but still plenty warm and muggy). With more heat and humidity in store to close out the weekend on Sunday, another Heat Advisory has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties that will officially run from 12pm - 7pm as triple-digit heat indices could once again climb above 105°+.

Sunday starts off with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s, followed by daytime highs that look to climb into the mid-to-upper 90s by the afternoon hours. A few isolated rain and storms may creep into the picture by late afternoon and into the evening, ahead of the chance to find a few more showers and storms overnight as high pressure weakens and a summertime cold front approaches the Brazos Valley. This front will provide a focus for additional rain and storm development Monday, and with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, will keep the daily scattered rain and storm chance in the forecast through the better part of the upcoming week. While rain isn’t looking to touch your backyard each and every day, we’ll at least have the potential to find some activity roam portions of the Brazos Valley each day. Good news comes with that! With the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, temperatures are slated to sit below-average, only in the low-to-mid 90s for the first full week of August... Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% afternoon rain chance. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 78. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: VAR 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.