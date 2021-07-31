Manhunt underway for sex offender in Trinity County

GROVETON, Texas (KBTX) - A search is underway in Trinity County for a sex offender who eluded law enforcement Thursday.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Scott Hunter Colley.

Colley is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Colley, who has ties to Grimes County, was last seen in the Trinity Cove area wearing blue jeans, a burnt orange t-shirt, and brown boots.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says Colley was previously serving a life sentence for similar crimes before he was released on parole in 2019.

HOT PURSUIT in the man hunt. Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Friday, July 30, 2021

Wallace says around 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident who had issues recovering some property from Colley. Deputies made contact with Colley, where it was discovered that he was a registered sex offender. Authorities attempted to perform a compliance check when Colley took off, eluding deputies.

After a brief chase, deputies returned to the home where an 18-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted.

“We do have multiple felony charges coming; one being kidnapping, the other one being aggravated sexual assault. Both of which are felonies,” said Wallace. He’s being charged with felony and possession of a firearm based on the statement from the female that says he was armed with a sawed-off shotgun.”

The sheriff’s office asks if you see Colley, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Wallace says undercover officers, DPS, and the U.S. Marshals office are all assisting in the search.

July 30th, 2021 3PM update on man hunt. Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Friday, July 30, 2021

