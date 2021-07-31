SEC Football Preview: After a winless season in 2020 Vanderbilt hires a new Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Last season Vanderbilt broke down barriers in the world of college football by having Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play and score in a power 5 conference game, as their kicker.

Other than that the Commodores did not do much on the grid iron, Vanderbilt went 0-9 in the 2020 season

“Last year was rough, there’s no working around that but hard times build hard men,” said Offensive Lineman Bradley Ashmore, “we’ve been moving forward and trying to perfect our craft.”

To assist in moving forward, Vanderbilt hired former Notre Dame defensive coordinator and Vanderbilt alumnus Clark Lea.

“My players know well, there’s not one year in my 16 of coaching that validates me for this job,” says Lea. “I don’t deserve it, I have to earn it and that’s everyday.”

The Commodores have only won three games over the last two seasons and averaged just 14.8 points per game last season. They also suffered a major loss to their roster from transfers during Derek Mason’s last year.

Over Mason’s last few years, this side of the ball has deteriorated to the point where Vanderbilt has finished 12th or worse in the SEC in scoring defense and overall defense each of the previous two seasons.

“Our definite goal is just to be the defense that no one wants to play against,” said Vanderbilt Defensive Lineman Daevion Davis, “...we’re looked down upon and we know that but we got each other so we’re just going to get after it.”

After a winless season, Lea is looking for growth and improvement from his team. Ultimately he wants to become more competitive within in the conference.

Vanderbilt will kick off their season September 4th against East Tennessee State. The Commodores will not be facing the Aggies this year.

