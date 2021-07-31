State Farm partners with Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer to host a meet and greet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This off season, college sports went through one of it’s most significant changes. A mixture of new state laws and NCAA rules went into effect July 1, allowing athletes the opportunity to make money by selling their name image and likeness rights.

Locally, College Station’s Scot Semple State Farm jumped at the new opportunity and partnered with Texas A&M Tight End, Jalen Wydermyer.

“For so long, generations of college athletes haven’t been able to make any money really doing anything,” said State Farm agent Scot Semple, “... so first chance this became available we wanted to hop on it and help them out.”

The all-American was thankful that the NCAA finally granted college athletes the opportunity to profit off of themselves, saying its about time.

“It’s a great opportunity that the NCAA gave us. I’m very excited about it and I feel like it’s a long time coming,” said Wydermyer. “Us athletes deserve it and I am glad the NCAA gave us the opportunity.”

When choosing who to work with, Semple said Wydermyer was a no brainer for the company.

“We targeted Jalen Wydermyer because one, we are a a huge fan of him and then also we thought he was a good pillar in the community,” Semple said.

Today at Semple’s office in College Station, the community had the opportunity to come out and meet Wydermyer, take a picture and get items signed. Semple hopes this is the first of many events to occur between the two.

Wydermyer and Semple have been working together for roughly three weeks now, mainly communicating over the phone. Semple said Wydermyer will mainly help out through social media due to his large following.

“Jalen has a big, obviously, following on social media so he can help us out there,” said Semple. “We really want to get our name out in the community just like he’s doing with his name, image and likeness its the same for us.”

Semple and State farm are not just interest in working with football players. They are open to partnering with other athletes at A&M, too.

