Two people flown to Bryan hospital after crash in Robertson County
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROBERTSON, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are responding to a major accident west of Franklin on Highway 79.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash and have been flown by medical helicopter to St. Joseph hospital in Bryan.
We got reports of this accident happening before 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Troopers are still on the scene investigating the crash.
There are no delays on the highway at this time.
This is a developing story.
