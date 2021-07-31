Advertisement

Two people flown to Bryan hospital after crash in Robertson County

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROBERTSON, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are responding to a major accident west of Franklin on Highway 79.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash and have been flown by medical helicopter to St. Joseph hospital in Bryan.

We got reports of this accident happening before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Troopers are still on the scene investigating the crash.

There are no delays on the highway at this time.

This is a developing story.

