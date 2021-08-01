Bombers Secure Win Like A Boss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (July 31, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers kicked off the team’s final regular-season series with a bang, defeating the Baton Rouge Rougarou 7-4.

A “night of all-around success,” as coined by a fan in the grandstands, saw the Brazos Valley win in multiple different ways. On the field, the Bombers enjoyed offensive triumph and secured their twenty-second win of the season. Off the field, the team recognized local businesses in the team’s second Like A Boss Night of the summer, celebrating business managers, owners and bosses from across the community.

The teams exchanged jabs early, with both fighting for end-of-season success at Edible Field. After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, the Bombers knew they had to come out swinging. Catcher Hudson Polk did exactly that as he reached first on a hard infield grounder, then eventually scored on a single into right field by left fielder Grayson Tatrow. The Bombers then tied it with a two-run bomb over the right field wall by Zane Schmidt, scoring himself and center fielder Dylan Rock.

Saturday’s matchup saw the Bombers shuffle around their lineup, with nearly half of the team’s position players filling a new and previously-unplayed spot on the diamond, including Schmidt at third and Troy Viola at first. Right fielder Chris Shull said this actually gave the team a competitive advantage on the field.

“The changes helped everyone coordinate better,” Shull said. “Everyone was just locked into their old positions, so being somewhere new made us really think and focus on every little thing.”

Brazos Valley used this momentum to score another three runs uninterrupted. The run began in the fifth when Schmidt once again drove in Rock, then continued in the seventh frame with runs by Shull and second baseman Daniel Altman, with RBIs by Polk and Schmidt, respectively.

The third baseman, who ended the night with two hits, one run and four RBIs, was ultimately named the Bombers Player of the Game. He said a change in at-the-plate approach contributed to this accomplishment.

“I just cleared my mind going into the night,” Schmidt said. “I also found the barrel tonight, which was new for the summer, so that was awesome.”

Though the Rougarou scored a lone run in the eight inning, it wasn’t near enough to stop the navy and gold. Altman would drive in Shull in the bottom of the same frame, finalizing the score and sealing Baton Rouge’s fate.

Final Lines:

BRR:

3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 7 4

BVB:

3 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 x 7 9 1

With Saturday’s series opener in the record books, Brazos Valley climbs to a 22-19 record (11-8 in the second half) while Baton Rouge falls to 10-27 (5-12). The Bombers are locked in a tightly-contested race with the Acadiana Cane Cutters for the Texas Collegiate League Playoffs’ third seeding position, with both teams’ next matchups ultimately deciding whether the Bombers will travel to Victoria or San Antonio for the playoff semifinals.

The Bombers will return to action Sunday, Aug. 1 in the team’s final game of the regular season, facing off against the Rougarou for the last time. The matchup will mark the return of Brazos Valley’s Back to School celebration, honoring students and teachers alike as they prepare for the upcoming school year. The team will also play at Edible Field on Tuesday, Aug. 3 as they host the first playoff game of the summer against a not-yet-determined opponent.

