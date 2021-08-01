Advertisement

College Station Police host annual community picnic

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police held its annual community and back-to-school rally Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

CSPD teamed up with BVCASA to put on the event.

350 backpacks filled with everything from paper, pencils, markers, and more were given to students.

The Brazos County Health District was also on hand to provide immunization for children.

Officer William Snell with the CSPD Community Enhancement Unit says it’s important to engage and interact with the community.

“One of the things we do in community policing is we establish those relationships with the community in order to have better relationships and better cooperation when things are needed,” said Snell. “So it’s just important for us to get out in the community and make those relationships.”

There was also food, fun, and games for all ages.

