Kerley Earns 100m Olympic Silver Medal

Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist...
Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO – Aggie professional Fred Kerley finished second in the men’s 100m to earn the Olympic silver medal at the Olympic Stadium.

Kerley ‘19 ran a personal best time of 9.84 to place second in the 100m finals behind Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy. Prior to the finals, Kerley clocked 9.96 to win his semifinal heat.

The Taylor, Texas, native, becomes the first Aggie in program history to medal in the short sprints. He is the first Aggie to earn an individual medal since 1996 when Randy Barnes ‘87 earned gold in shot put at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

It is the second consecutive Olympiad that a member of the United States finished with silver in the 100m, Justin Gatlin ran 9.89 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Entering the games, the 26-year-old was one of the most interesting stories after dropping down from the 400m where he won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, Kerley clocked a then lifetime best in the 100m at 9.86 to finish in the top three to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kerley is only one of three men in world history to run a sub-10 second in the 100m (9.84), sub-20 second in the 200m (19.90) and sub-44 second in the 400m (43.64) in their career.

He is the second track & field Aggie to medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Bryce Deadmon earned bronze as a member of the mixed 4x400m relay.

