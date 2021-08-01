Advertisement

Pickrem Claims Bronze in Tokyo

Olympic rings
Olympic rings(Source: Petr Kratochvil via publicdomainpictures.net)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO – Texas A&M alum Sydney Pickrem became an Olympic medalist as she and the Canadian 4x100 medley relay team claimed the bronze medal Sunday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Pickrem is the third women’s swimmer, along with Breeja Larson and Christine Marshall, in program history to medal at the Olympic Games.

Pickrem, a two-time Olympian after also representing Canada at the 2016 Rio Games, swam the breaststroke leg of the relay and helped her team earn a spot on the podium, setting a new Canadian national record with a time of 3:52.60.

During her time at A&M, Pickrem was a 16-time All-American and six-time individual SEC Champion. She remains as the school recorder holder in both the 200 and 400 IM.

