Traffic switch planned for CR 132 in Burleson County on Monday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will switch traffic on CR 132, at the Birch Creek crossing, from the current detour to the newly constructed bridge structure. TxDOT asks motorists to be alert to the new alignment.

This $1.45 million bridge replacement work, of the CR 132 Birch Creek bridge, is contracted to Fuqua Construction Co., Inc. out of Navasota, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.