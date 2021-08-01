Advertisement

Weak cold front brings the potential for a stormy Monday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
*Insert hot emoji face here* The weekend wrapped up with another extremely hot (but average) day as highs climbed to the upper 90s and heat index values ran as high as 106° - 108°. Storms kicked up high wind and bringing some hail / heavy rain to parts of Central and North Texas Sunday afternoon. Those storms fired up on a weak “cold” front slowly sagging south through Texas over the next few days. In the near term, isolated showers or a stray non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out through the evening or overnight hours. There is the potential to see an uptick in scattered activity across the northern Brazos Valley between sunset and midnight. Gusty wind, lightning, and heavy rain would be possible.

Monday brings the opportunity for some decent rain if this cold front can truly live up to potential. Some sunshine will break through scattered clouds through the morning hours, as temperatures rapidly warm to the mid-and upper 80s. Once thermometers near 90°, that should be enough to spark up the front and kick up a widespread round of rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours (central and southern counties favored). A few stronger storms could push out wind gusts in excess of 40-45mph. While widespread rainfall totals are only expected to amount to 0.5″ to 1″ for those that get in on this wet weather, there could be a corridor along this slow-moving cold front that collects anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain through the afternoon hours. If this all comes to pass, afternoon temperatures should be in the rain-cooled mid-to-upper 70s for many with wet weather slowly trending downward by the early evening hours.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 77. Wind: S becoming WNW 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

