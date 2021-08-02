Aggie women’s golf announces 2021-22 schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday, marking the inaugural schedule release of the Chadwell era.

The fall portion of the season features two tournaments in the Lone Star State. The first being the opening tourney of the year at the Sam Golden Invitational (Sept. 13-14) in Denton, Texas. Then the Aggies head to San Marcos, Texas, to take part in the Jim West Invitational (Oct. 17-18).

The remainder of the fall sees the Maroon & White playing in the Schooner Invitational (Sept. 25-27) in Norman, Oklahoma, and The Ally (Oct. 25-27) in Starkville, Mississippi.

The spring opens at Chadwell’s former home course when he was the head coach of Houston in Humble, Texas, at The ICON (Feb. 22-23). Then the team will make back-to-back trips to the Arizona, playing in the Clover Cup (Mar. 10-13) and the Mountain View Collegiate (Mar. 18-20).

The final two tournaments of the spring are the Liz Murphey (Mar. 25-27) in Athens, Georgia, and the Silverado Showdown (April 4-6) in Napa, California.

The SEC Championship will take place at the Greystone Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on April 12-17. The Aggies will look to return to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since the 2019 regionals. The NCAA Championship is May 20-25 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The three-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year is entering his first season at the helm of the program after being hired earlier this summer. Chadwell has been busy since coming to Aggieland, signing All-American Hailee Cooper and bringing over the 2020-21 AAC Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter.

The Aggie roster is bolstered by returning talent. Super seniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck are coming back for another season. Rising senior Brooke Tyree was a main stay on last year’s lineup and won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship this summer. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Ellie Szeryk round out the returners.

The freshman class features Lauren Nguyen (Katy, Texas), Lana Calibuso-Kwee (Wailuku, Hawaii) and Adela Cernousek (Antibes, France).

2021-22 Schedule

Date Tournament Golf Course Location Sept. 13-14 Sam Golden Invitational Wildhorse Golf Club Denton, Texas Sept. 25-27 Schooner Invitational Belmar Golf Club Norman, Oklahoma Oct. 17-18 Jim West Invitational Kissing Tree Golf Club San Marcos, Texas Oct. 25-27 The Ally Old Waverly Golf Club Starkville, Mississippi Feb. 22-23 The ICON Golf Club of Houston Humble, Texas Mar. 10-13 Clover Cup Longbow Golf Club Mesa, Arizona Mar. 18-20 Mountain View Collegiate Mountain View C.C. Tuscon, Arizona Mar. 25-27 Liz Murphey UGA Golf Course Athens, Georgia April 4-6 Silverado Showdown Silverado North Napa, California April 12-17 SEC Championship Greystone C.C. Hoover, Ala. May 9-11 NCAA Regionals TBD TBD May 20-25 National Championship Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz.