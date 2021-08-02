Advertisement

Aggie women’s golf announces 2021-22 schedule

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday, marking the inaugural schedule release of the Chadwell era.

The fall portion of the season features two tournaments in the Lone Star State. The first being the opening tourney of the year at the Sam Golden Invitational (Sept. 13-14) in Denton, Texas. Then the Aggies head to San Marcos, Texas, to take part in the Jim West Invitational (Oct. 17-18).

The remainder of the fall sees the Maroon & White playing in the Schooner Invitational (Sept. 25-27) in Norman, Oklahoma, and The Ally (Oct. 25-27) in Starkville, Mississippi.

The spring opens at Chadwell’s former home course when he was the head coach of Houston in Humble, Texas, at The ICON (Feb. 22-23). Then the team will make back-to-back trips to the Arizona, playing in the Clover Cup (Mar. 10-13) and the Mountain View Collegiate (Mar. 18-20).

The final two tournaments of the spring are the Liz Murphey (Mar. 25-27) in Athens, Georgia, and the Silverado Showdown (April 4-6) in Napa, California.

The SEC Championship will take place at the Greystone Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on April 12-17. The Aggies will look to return to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since the 2019 regionals. The NCAA Championship is May 20-25 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The three-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year is entering his first season at the helm of the program after being hired earlier this summer. Chadwell has been busy since coming to Aggieland, signing All-American Hailee Cooper and bringing over the 2020-21 AAC Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter.

The Aggie roster is bolstered by returning talent. Super seniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck are coming back for another season. Rising senior Brooke Tyree was a main stay on last year’s lineup and won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship this summer. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Ellie Szeryk round out the returners.

The freshman class features Lauren Nguyen (Katy, Texas), Lana Calibuso-Kwee (Wailuku, Hawaii) and Adela Cernousek (Antibes, France).

2021-22 Schedule

DateTournamentGolf CourseLocation
Sept. 13-14Sam Golden InvitationalWildhorse Golf ClubDenton, Texas
Sept. 25-27Schooner InvitationalBelmar Golf ClubNorman, Oklahoma
Oct. 17-18Jim West InvitationalKissing Tree Golf ClubSan Marcos, Texas
Oct. 25-27The AllyOld Waverly Golf ClubStarkville, Mississippi
Feb. 22-23The ICONGolf Club of HoustonHumble, Texas
Mar. 10-13Clover CupLongbow Golf ClubMesa, Arizona
Mar. 18-20Mountain View CollegiateMountain View C.C.Tuscon, Arizona
Mar. 25-27Liz MurpheyUGA Golf CourseAthens, Georgia
April 4-6Silverado ShowdownSilverado NorthNapa, California
April 12-17SEC ChampionshipGreystone C.C.Hoover, Ala.
May 9-11NCAA RegionalsTBDTBD
May 20-25National ChampionshipGrayhawk Golf ClubScottsdale, Ariz.

