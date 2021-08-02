Advertisement

A&M pandemic expert “optimistic” about recent COVID spike

“We’re gonna have to learn how to live safely with SARS-CoV-2,” said Gerald Parker, “and we can do that.”
By Alex Bukoski
Aug. 2, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cases of COVID are rising rapidly here in the United States and health experts say the Delta variant is to blame. The variant already caused massive spikes in India and the UK earlier this year. But now, in a quick turnaround, both of those spikes are declining and researchers are working to understand why.

Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Scowcroft Institute Pandemic and Biosecurity program Director Gerald Parker says it could be any number of things.

“Perhaps the population is still following some of the non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Parker offered, “perhaps mobility’s decreased, but also perhaps there’s a broader immunity in the population due to natural infection and vaccinations.”

He’s skeptical that rapid decreases in other countries are indicative that U.S. COVID-19 trends will follow. But Parker said it’s not impossible.

“I‘m kind of optimistic what we see in the UK, what we see in Israel, what we’ve seen in India, will hopefully be what we observe here in the United States,” Parker explained, “but we’ve got to take this seriously. We can’t let our guard down.”

