Be Remarkable: Theresa Williams has been helping families, children cope through tough times for many years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all handle heartache and pain in different ways. As an adult, we sometimes have a better idea of how to process it but when you’re a kid, those emotions and events can forever change you.

Ta’Mya is a 14-year-old in Bryan who has overcome several challenges in her own young life. When she was two, she moved in with her grandmother, but five years ago Sherman Foley passed away after a fight with cancer.

“She was a nice lady, and she loved to cook,” said Ta’Mya, remembering her grandmother. “It was hard,” she said before breaking down in tears.

Losing someone so close took a toll on Ta’Mya and it’s still something she struggles with today. She’s also had her own set of health complications. Ta’Mya has had multiple surgeries on her back for superficial spreading melanoma. It was a lot for young Ta’Mya to take on herself.

“When it happened, she didn’t want to go to school. It really affected her,” said Barbara Foley. “Finally, one of the school employees who was concerned about her told us she knew of a great program and a great lady who could help,” said Barbara.

That woman is Theresa Williams, a lead family support specialist with Twin City Mission Youth and Family Services in Bryan. She’s been helping Ta’Mya for nearly four years now.

“We know it’s not a one-size-fits-all program, so we try to work with families where they are,” said Williams.

Williams and Ta’Mya first began meeting at school and their first sessions were more lighthearted and just a chance to get to know one another. As those meetings continued, Williams helped Ta’Mya cope with some of her internal struggles brought upon by the loss of a loved one and her health challenges.

“The most important thing is to just make sure they aren’t alone. When we have a client like this, we want to listen to them and let them know we’re here for them,” said Williams.

Barbara Foley says Williams has gone above and beyond helping Ta’Mya over the past couple of years.

“I was a little skeptical at first because the culture we come from, we don’t do counseling,” said Barbara. “I would advise anybody going through some stuff things to seek out the counseling it’s not as bad as they think it is because just like me sitting here talking to you somebody who’s not going to judge just help give you skills and coping skills on how to work through it because I needed them just as much as she did.”

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Theresa Williams with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Click here to learn how you can support Twin City Mission.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.