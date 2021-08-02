Bombers Set to Begin Quest for Three-Peat with Victory

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (August 1, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers wrapped up the 2021 regular season on Sunday night at Edible Field as they took the field, looking to complete the weekend sweep of the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The Bombers will begin their 15th consecutive TCL playoff run on Tuesday at Edible Field as they enter the playoffs as the fourth seed.

The night was kicked off with the Bombers honoring their 2021 host families with cookies from partner, Edible Arrangements. Additionally, Edible field was filled with teachers as the organization held its annual Teacher’s Appreciation night. Many Bombers fans are looking forward to bringing a playoff atmosphere to Edible Field come Tuesday.

The Bombers gave fans some action early showing hustle and strategic base-running in the first inning. The inning started with third baseman Casey Sunseri drawing a walk and recording the Bombers 94th stolen base of the season.

In his final game in a Bombers uniform, designated hitter Troy Viola drove Sunseri home with an RBI single due in part to an error by Baton Rouge, as the Bombers jumped in front early. A few batters later, the Bombers used small ball to add to their lead as catcher Ryan Snell gave the Bombers a two run lead with a sacrifice RBI, bringing home first baseman Shelby Becker.

“Getting out to a led relaxes us. It allows us to settle in, see the ball better and just produce quality at bats that score runs and put is in positions to capitalize off of other team’s mistakes,” Coach James Dillard said

After facing some adversity in the third inning, the Bombers were able to battle right back in the bottom half of the inning as Viola earned his second RBI of the game, scoring Shelby Becker to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bombers regained the lead as left fielder Zane Schmidt sent Edible Field into a frenzy as he blasted a three run home run over the right field fence, giving the Bombers a 7-4 lead. Schmidt has a red hot bat as of late with two home runs in as many games.

On the defensive side, Coach Dillard emptied out the Bombers bullpen, giving the pitching staff an opportunity to sharpen their craft before the playoffs. Six pitchers made appearances for the Bombers and held the lead comfortably for the Bombers.

“Yesterday and tonight we wanted to get all of our guys a bullpen appearance. We wanted to keep them fresh and get them some experience and get them ready to go for San Antonio on Tuesday,” Dillard said.

The Bombers began putting the finishing touches on a victory in the bottom of the sixth inning. Troy Viola delivered an RBI single, his third of the game, to score Casey Sunseri. Right Fielder Trevor Davis lifted the Bombers to double digits with a two run RBI single, scoring Schmidt and Viola, extending the lead to 11-4.

Pitchers Jake Strimiska and Mason Bryant closed the door on Baton Rouge and officially clinched the four seed for the Bombers as they recorded six consecutive outs to end the game and give the Bombers a 17-4 victory.

Heading into Tuesday’s playoff matchup, the Bombers will take on the first place San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Bombers and Coach Dillard, however, aren’t going to back down from San Antonio.

“We’re the only team in the entire TCL to beat San Antonio in a series. We’re hot right now and San Antonio should be ready,” Dillard said.

The Bombers look to begin their quest for a three-peat as they take on San Antonio in the divisional round of the 2021 TCL Playoffs on Tuesday August 3rd at Edible Field at 7:05 p.m.

For playoff tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.