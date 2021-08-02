Brazos Valley musician warns of overpayment scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For musicians and singers, receiving a request from a fan to compose or perform a custom song is nothing new. What sounded like music to Ashley Morgan’s ears almost cost her thousands.

When a person reached out to Morgan on Instagram, offering her $500 to write a custom happy birthday song for his son, who was turning five in the next few days, she was excited. Morgan saw this as an opportunity to make money and brighten the day of a child. She says she and the father came to an agreement, and he was going to send Morgan a $300 down payment and the rest of the balance when the song was completed. Soon what seemed like a normal transaction was becoming more and more suspicious to Morgan.

“Then he said that he would have to send a check from his business account and that it would be through email. I didn’t think that that was any problem,” said Morgan. “Then he said that they accidentally cut a check for $3,000 instead of 300, and they discussed it, and there was no way that they could write another check. So they wanted me to deposit the $3,000 check and send them back the $2,500 that I would owe after the project.”

Despite the red flags, Morgan said she deposited the check and decided to wait until the check cleared her account before sending the scammer the $2,500.

“I did deposit that $3,000 check, and I could see where it seemed like it was posted. Like the transaction goes through, but it’s just a posted transaction. It hasn’t cleared my account,” said Morgan. “I can tell at that point that it was definitely a scam because he was very pressuring about sending back that $2,500 that I owed him, but the check hadn’t cleared yet.”

Katie Galen with the Better Business Bureau says overpayment scams like these are becoming more and more common. She says you don’t have a be a musician like Morgan to fall victim to this scam. Galen says if a business issues you a check with an extreme overpayment, that’s a major red flag. Any legitimate business will have no problem issuing a new check.

“It’s really obvious that it’s a scam because they’re refusing to issue a separate check. If you know the check amount is wrong or if the payment is more than what you originally requested, you need to be really careful with that. Don’t accept that form of payment,” said Galen. “Anybody who’s really doing legitimate business with you, if they accidentally make an overpayment on the check, they’re going to be willing to send you a new check.”

Galen says scammers put pressure on victims to move quickly and are banking on you to rush and make mistakes. She suggests that if someone is pressuring you to make a decision, then you should immediately stop the transaction.

“Resist the urge to act immediately. That’s the biggest thing. Scammers, in general, this is what they prey on. They prey on people acting immediately,” said Galen. “In this case, they want you to act immediately so that you don’t see that it’s a bad check that’s gonna bounce because by the time you actually realize what’s going on, you’ve already sent the money, and you’re out that money.”

Galen says another red flag to look for is mistakes or misspellings on the check, as often times scammers issue fake checks. She says three different types of financial documents are commonly involved in fake check fraud: regular checks, cashier’s checks, and money orders.

“Because a lot of times these people are not local even though they may have a location that you know online, or they have a location that’s here locally a lot of times are operating overseas. A lot of times, we’ll find that the English on the check is kind of broken. The grammar is not correct. Punctuation’s not correct. So those are a few things to look out for. You just have to be really careful to cover all your bases.”

Morgan says while she was fortunate, two of her friends and fellow musicians were not. She says she considers herself blessed because had she fell victim to the scammer, it could have really put a strain on her music career.

“That could have been really unfortunate because as a musician, you know, my bank account is not large. So to give somebody $2,500 I’m not accountable for, that would have just really taken a hit to my music career,” said Morgan.

For more information go to BBB.org/EmploymentScams or FTC.gov

