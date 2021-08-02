Brazos Valley’s July by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in a very, extremely long time, Bryan-College Station experienced a month where not a single afternoon high was considered “above-average.” While July 2021 will not go down as either an all-time top 10 wettest or coolest month on record, it did fall in the top 20 rankings for both since 1952, when records began at Easterwood Airport.

An active weather pattern that spilled over from spring to summer continued through much of the month of July. Rain-cooled air and/or increased afternoon cloud cover helped to stunt a typical day’s heating. As the rain dried up during the back half of the past 31 days, a wet, saturated ground made for a more difficult warm-up, even in the absence of clouds. While July typically brings a stubborn area of high pressure to block rainfall and heat up temperatures, that was a typical feature that generally remained with west or north of Texas this year.

As the month kicked off and the Brazos Valley was set to celebrate Independence Day, Mother Nature caused some plans to be canceled -- be it the rain that fell on the 3rd and 4th or the rain throughout June that created a ground squishy to hold events. Sunday, July 4th saw a thunderstorm bring a heavy, tropical downpour across the west side of Bryan; one that let up in with plenty of time for the drone and fireworks show held at RELLIS campus to go on as scheduled. Strong storms that drifted into the south end of the Brazos Valley on the afternoon of the 13th dramatically fell apart before reaching the Central Brazos Valley. Minor wind damage was reported across parts of Brazos County due to wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph.

Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 4.01″ of rain at Easterwood Airport, exceeding the expected, average rainfall by a little over 2 inches. Higher rainfall totals fell across different parts of the Brazos Valley with daily storms depositing multiple inches of rain over smaller pockets on many of the active days. Since June, 7.71″ has made it into the rain gauge at the airport, creating a summer surplus of 1.72″. For the year, July put the official rainfall total at 24.49″, a little over an inch and a quarter above the expected rainfall for the first 211 days of the year. This was the 13th wettest July since 1952. The last time a July brought this much rain was 2003 when 4.05″ fell.

While every afternoon but one ended “below-average” morning temperatures were a mix of average, below, and above. Still, July’s average temperature -- highs and lows considered -- came in 1.7° cooler than the past 30 years suggests it should generally be. This was the 19th coolest July Bryan-College Station has experienced since 1952 and the coolest since 2014.

Here is a look at July by the numbers:

Average temperature: 83.4°

Temperature anomaly for the month: -1.7°

Number of afternoons considered below-average: 30

Number of afternoons considered above-average: 0

Number of afternoons considered average: 1

Greatest high-temperature anomaly: -11° (9th, 12th)

Greatest low-temperature anomaly: -6° (12th)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 96° (29th, 30th, 31st)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 84° (12th)

Warmest morning of the month: 78° (29th, 30th)

Coolest morning of the month: 69° (12th)

Rainfall for the month: 4.01″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: +2.03″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.02″ (12th)

Highest wind gust of the month: 52mph (13th)

