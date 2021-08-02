Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved changes to the 2021-2022 Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook during a meeting held Monday.

Those changes include removing pronouns from the documents and changes to the dress code and hair color policy.

Intermediate students will now be allowed to wear athletic shorts. This dress code policy is already in place for high school students.

High school students will be allowed to have what’s described as “unnatural hair color”. The rule will stay in place for elementary and intermediate students.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.