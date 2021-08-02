Bryan ISD raises salaries for 2021-2022 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday, During the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees meeting, board members approved the raising of salaries across the district.

Starting salary for teachers will increase from $46,000 to $48,000.

Existing teachers, counselors, registered nurses, instructional coaches, and librarians will receive a $1,000 raise on top of step increase pay. All other Bryan ISD staff will receive a 3 percent raised.

The district will also be providing employees with one-time stipends of 1 percent in December and May which comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESEER) fund. This funding falls under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Since Superintendent Christie Whitbeck took over in 2017, starting salary for teachers has jumped from $41,500 to $48,500 a year.

