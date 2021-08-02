Advertisement

Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service

Several providers are taking part of the program including Boost, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Suddenlink.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program passed by Congress in May. The program is designed to keep households connected during the pandemic.

Eligible households may qualify for a discount of up to $50 on their cell phone or internet service. To qualify, households need to be at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty line.

Murad Rupani owns several Boost Mobile stores in the Brazos Valley and says it was important to get the word out because he knows that many people are having a hard time right now.

“I know there’s a lot of people in this town that are not working currently due to COVID and a lot of businesses being shut down, so we’re just trying to get the word out in the community to let people know that there is a program where you can at least save money on your monthly bill for a phone or hotspot device,” said Rupani. “That’s an extra $50 that you can save every month.”

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

To find out if you qualify, check your eligibility here.

To find a list of Texas providers, click here.

