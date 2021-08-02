Advertisement

Kats land six on preseason all-America team

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE – Defending national champion Sam Houston placed six players on the Stats Perform preseason all-America team on Monday in a release from the publication.

Jahari Kay and Zyon McCollum each were named to the preseason all-America first team defense, while Jequez Ezzard was tabbed as a first-team punt returner. Additionally, quarterback Eric Schmid and defensive lineman Joseph Wallace were named to the second team, while offensive lineman Colby Thomas came in on the third team.

The Bearkats, along with North Dakota State, led all teams in the nation with six selections to the team. All 15 FCS conferences and 60 total schools are represented on the teams among the 120 all-Americans. Over 80 percent of the players earned a spot on a previous Stats Perform preseason or postseason all-America squad, including each Bearkat.

Sam Houston is set to open up fall camp on Wednesday and will have four weeks to prepare for its 2021 season opener on September 2 at Northern Arizona. Season and single-game tickets are currently on sale for the 5-game set at Bowers Stadium and can be purchased by contacting the Bearkat Ticket Office.

Most Read

Two flown to hospital in two vehicle crash in Robertson County
Two people flown to Bryan hospital after crash in Robertson County
Dr. Peter Murano and Jim Rice at Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio
Fitness trainer starts ‘Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio’ to help older men reach fitness goals
Thunderstorms could bring strong wind and heavy rain, cooling rain Monday afternoon
Weak front brings potential for Monday storms
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise
Jalen Wydermyer
State Farm partners with Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer to host a meet and greet

Latest News

Texas A&M Golf
Kortan Announces 2021-22 Schedule
Caroline Maxvill Texas A&M Women's Swimming and Diving Coach
Maxvill Named Women’s Swimming & Diving Assistant Coach
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers Set to Begin Quest for Three-Peat with Victory
Mike Leach is introduced as head coach of Mississippi State.
SEC Football Preview: Mississippi State preparing for year two of Leach era