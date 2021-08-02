Kats land six on preseason all-America team

HUNTSVILLE – Defending national champion Sam Houston placed six players on the Stats Perform preseason all-America team on Monday in a release from the publication.

Jahari Kay and Zyon McCollum each were named to the preseason all-America first team defense, while Jequez Ezzard was tabbed as a first-team punt returner. Additionally, quarterback Eric Schmid and defensive lineman Joseph Wallace were named to the second team, while offensive lineman Colby Thomas came in on the third team.

The Bearkats, along with North Dakota State, led all teams in the nation with six selections to the team. All 15 FCS conferences and 60 total schools are represented on the teams among the 120 all-Americans. Over 80 percent of the players earned a spot on a previous Stats Perform preseason or postseason all-America squad, including each Bearkat.

Sam Houston is set to open up fall camp on Wednesday and will have four weeks to prepare for its 2021 season opener on September 2 at Northern Arizona. Season and single-game tickets are currently on sale for the 5-game set at Bowers Stadium and can be purchased by contacting the Bearkat Ticket Office.