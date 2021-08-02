Kortan Announces 2021-22 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Second-year Texas A&M men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan unveiled the 2021-22 schedule Monday with the Aggies set to tee off the campaign in early September.

The fall portion of the season begins Sept. 5-7 as the Maroon & White compete in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Texas A&M returns to the course Sept. 13-15 for the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

The Aggies take part in the SEC Match Play Championship from Oct. 10-12 at Shoal Creek Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama, before concluding the fall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate from Oct. 22-24 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A&M opens the spring in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1), which will be played at Dye Valley Course. The next two tournaments see the Aggies traveling to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19) and Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27-Mar. 1).

The final three tournaments of the spring are the Louisiana Classics (Mar. 14-15) in Lafayette, Louisiana, Valspar Collegiate (Mar. 28-29) in Palm City, Fla., and Aggie Invitational (Apr. 9-10) at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Championship takes place at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., on April 20-24. The Aggies host the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club from May 16-18, with the NCAA Championship being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27-June 1.

