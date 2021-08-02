Advertisement

Kortan Announces 2021-22 Schedule

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Second-year Texas A&M men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan unveiled the 2021-22 schedule Monday with the Aggies set to tee off the campaign in early September.

The fall portion of the season begins Sept. 5-7 as the Maroon & White compete in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Texas A&M returns to the course Sept. 13-15 for the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

The Aggies take part in the SEC Match Play Championship from Oct. 10-12 at Shoal Creek Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama, before concluding the fall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate from Oct. 22-24 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A&M opens the spring in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1), which will be played at Dye Valley Course. The next two tournaments see the Aggies traveling to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19) and Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27-Mar. 1).

The final three tournaments of the spring are the Louisiana Classics (Mar. 14-15) in Lafayette, Louisiana, Valspar Collegiate (Mar. 28-29) in Palm City, Fla., and Aggie Invitational (Apr. 9-10) at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Championship takes place at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., on April 20-24. The Aggies host the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club from May 16-18, with the NCAA Championship being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27-June 1.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

2021-22 Schedule

DateTournamentGolf CourseLocation
Sept. 5-7Marquette IntercollegiateErin HillsErin, Wisc.
Sept. 13-15Maridoe Collegiate InvitationalMaridoe Golf ClubCarrollton, Texas
Oct. 10-12SEC Match Play ChampionshipShoal Creek CCShoal Creek, Ala.
Oct. 22-24Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateGC of GeorgiaAlpharetta, Ga.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1Sea Best InvitationalDye Valley CoursePonte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Feb. 17-19John A. Burns IntercollegiateWailua GCLihue, Hawaii
Feb. 27-Mar. 1Cabo CollegiateCabo Del Sol Golf ClubCabo San Lucas, Mex.
Mar. 14-15Louisiana ClassicsOakburne CCLafayette, La.
Mar. 28-29Valspar CollegiateFloridian National GCPalm City, Fla.
Apr. 9-10The Aggie InvitationalTraditions ClubBryan-College Station
Apr. 20-24SEC ChampionshipSea Island GCSt. Simons Island, Ga.
May 16-18NCAA Bryan RegionalTraditions ClubBryan-College Station
May 27-June 1National ChampionshipGrayhawk Golf ClubScottsdale, Ariz.

