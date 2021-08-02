Advertisement

Maxvill Named Women’s Swimming & Diving Assistant Coach

Caroline Maxvill Texas A&M Women's Swimming and Diving Coach
Caroline Maxvill Texas A&M Women's Swimming and Diving Coach(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving named Caroline Maxvill to the staff as an assistant coach, announced by head coach Steve Bultman Monday. 

“It’s exciting to bring Caroline back to Texas A&M as our assistant coach,” Bultman said. “You knew during her career here as a swimmer that she was going to be a swim coach. It’s been fun to follow her steps along the way and watch her growth and success. That and her knowledge of the program will make for an easy transition.” 

A four-year letterwinner at A&M, Maxvill returns to Aggieland after serving as an assistant coach for the last three seasons at LSU. Prior to her time in Baton Rouge, she spent three seasons at Miami as an assistant coach after beginning her collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at TCU. 

“Returning to Texas A&M and working with Steve and this staff is a dream,” Maxvill said. “As a former student-athlete of the program, it is an honor and privilege to come home to College Station during such an exciting time. I am thrilled to help continue the Aggie tradition of Building Champions in and out of the pool.” 

During her time with the Tigers, she played a key role in the development of some of the top breaststrokers and butterflyers in LSU history, as a number of swimmers set new program marks while also qualifying for post-season competition. 

While competing at A&M, Maxvill helped the Aggies claim a pair of Big 12 titles in 2008 and 2010. She earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honors following the 2010 season.

