Rain chance ends by evening, weak front slips through tonight

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PinPoint Radar estimates that anywhere from 2″ to 5″ of rain fells across parts of the Northern and Western Brazos Valley Monday. The contrast to that is a bone dry day (as of late afternoon) from Caldwell to Bryan-College Station to Navasota and Conroe. As a weak cold front slips south, it will have a few more hours to kick up isolated pop-up rain and thunderstorms before 7pm. As the sun drops down to the horizon for the day, that rain chance will fizzle and should be done and over with by 8-10pm (at the latest). Until then, brief downpours, gusty wind upwards of 20mph, and lightning will be possible as rumbles rattle slowly south.

What does a “cold” front mean in early August? Still plenty of heat, but it should feel somewhat better to walk out to compared to a typical day at this time of the year. afternoon highs are slated to top off 3° - 5° cooler than the average -- meaning the low-to-mid 90s -- through the end of the week. The feeling in the air drops from “muggy” to just “humid” which should keep heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s, but sub-100° -- through Thursday or Friday. Another weak disturbance glancing past East Texas may help to pop up some more rain by Thursday and Friday.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms before 10pm. Low: 75. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of morning showers. High: 92. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 94. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

