Texas A&M men’s tennis garners ITA Academic Honors
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEMPE, Arizona -- The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and six individual student-athletes garnered academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association after a stellar year in the classroom.
Hady Habib, Pranav Kumar, Guido Marson, Stefan Storch, Kenner Taylor and Bjorn Thomson earned ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades after registering a GPA over 3.5 for the 2020-21 academic year. The Maroon & White recorded a team GPA in excess of 3.2 to earn ITA All-Academic Team honors.
FOLLOW THE AGGIES
Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.