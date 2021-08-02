Texas A&M men’s tennis garners ITA Academic Honors

TEMPE, Arizona -- The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and six individual student-athletes garnered academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association after a stellar year in the classroom.

Hady Habib, Pranav Kumar, Guido Marson, Stefan Storch, Kenner Taylor and Bjorn Thomson earned ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades after registering a GPA over 3.5 for the 2020-21 academic year. The Maroon & White recorded a team GPA in excess of 3.2 to earn ITA All-Academic Team honors.

