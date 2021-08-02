Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Colton’s lemonade stand

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A 9-year-old Navasota boy got a visit from some special guests at his lemonade stand over the weekend.

Colton decided to take advantage of the great weather and set up a lemonade stand outside his home. It caught the attention of some local law enforcement.

A DPS trooper and a couple of men from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Colton’s stand to support his entrepreneurial endeavor.

