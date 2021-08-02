Weak cold front brings the potential for a stormy Monday

A weak cold front kicked up rain and strong storms across Texas Sunday afternoon. That same front has the potential to push more stormy weather through the state over the next few days. In the near term, isolated areas of rain and non-severe thunderstorms were drifting through the Brazos Valley after the 10pm hour. There is the potential to see an uptick in scattered activity across the northern Brazos Valley through sunrise. A few spots of heavy rain, breezy winds, and lightning may come with some of this activity, although severe weather is not anticipated through overnight hours.

Monday brings the opportunity for some decent rain if this cold front can truly live up to potential. Some sunshine will break through scattered clouds through the morning hours, as temperatures rapidly warm to the mid-and upper 80s. Once thermometers near 90°, that should be enough to spark up the front and kick up a widespread round of rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours (central and southern counties favored). A few stronger storms could push out wind gusts in excess of 40-45mph. While widespread rainfall totals are only expected to amount to 0.5″ to 1″ for those that get in on this wet weather, there could be a corridor along this slow-moving cold front that collects anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain through the afternoon hours. If this all comes to pass, afternoon temperatures should be in the rain-cooled mid-to-upper 70s for many with wet weather slowly trending downward by the early evening hours.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.