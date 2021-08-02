Weak front brings potential for Monday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak cold front slipping south through Texas created a mess of storms across central and northern parts of the state Sunday afternoon. Minor flooding, damaging wind gusts, and small hail were all reported from Dallas / Fort Worth down I-35 through parts of Austin and the Hill Country. The combination of outflow boundaries -- rain-cooled air shoved away from thunderstorms -- and this cold front will bring a rain chance to the Brazos Valley Sunday evening and again Monday.

Sunday night through 1am

Hi-resolution forecast models continue to give signals of possible scattered rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms moving across parts of the north, west, or central Brazos Valley before the clock strikes Monday. This activity will be driven by mesoscale features -- outflow boundaries sent south and east from thunderstorms in other parts of Texas earlier in the day. That will make it hard to pinpoint exactly where this activity may develop, but the general idea is for a 40% coverage possible through late evening. Whatever may develop should come to an end between 11pm and 1am.

Monday sunrise - midday

Scattered clouds will give way to pockets of sunshine getting through for the first half of Monday. A few spots of rain to a stray, non-severe thunderstorm will be possible at any given point in the morning, although the coverage should be generally low. Pre-lunch hours, the rainfall potential is only expected around 30%. Temperatures will rapidly warm to the mid and upper 80s, feeling like the low-to-mid 90s, as early as 9 or 10 am. That, however, may be as high as the thermometer manages to climb for the day...

Widespread rain and thunderstorms bring the potential for rain-cooled 70s Monday afternoon (KBTX)

Monday afternoon to early evening

If the Brazos Valley is going to pull of rain for the day, afternoon hours will be primetime for wet weather. A likely 60% to 70% coverage is expected to rapidly develop shortly after lunchtime and may keep the waterworks going through the 5pm drive home and early suppertimes.

Eyes on MONDAY as a weak cold front slooooowly slides through the Brazos Valley.



Current iteration of what the radar could look like brings potential of:

• Brief 40-45mph storm gusts

• Localized 2"+ rainfall

• Rain-cooled afternoon 70s



Next version of this arrives after 8pm pic.twitter.com/AqljqEq1Xv — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 1, 2021

As of the latest data, the central and southern Brazos Valley is the favored area for rain and storm development, along with the more likely potential for accumulating rainfall. As this activity quickly develops, stronger storms will be capable of:

Isolated wind gusts in excess of 40-45mph

Prolific lightning activity

Heavy, multihour rain that could total as high as 2″ to 4″ in localized areas

Sub-severe hail between pea and nickel size

A few of Monday's potential storms will have the chance to be slow-moving, efficient rain makers that could stick around for a better part of the afternoon.@NWSWPC has put most of the Brazos Valley in a 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall. Localized 2"- 4" totals not ruled out pic.twitter.com/lBqkTI5MP7 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 1, 2021

A majority of the Brazos Valley has been placed under a one out of four risk for Excessive Rainfall -- meaning there is an isolated potential that heavy, long-lasting, or repeated rainfall could cause a few instances of low-lying or street flooding due to rapid runoff on roads and / or areas with poor drainage.

If this rain can come to pass as projected, temperatures will likely spend much of the afternoon in the mid-to-upper 70s. For all the trouble or inconvenience the afternoon may bring, cooler evening temperatures and a soaking for area lawns and gardens will be the beneficial side effects.

More details and a look at forecast radar are included in the video above.

