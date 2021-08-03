Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two flown to hospital in two vehicle crash in Robertson County
Two people flown to Bryan hospital after crash in Robertson County
Thunderstorms could bring strong wind and heavy rain, cooling rain Monday afternoon
Weak front brings potential for Monday storms
Dr. Peter Murano and Jim Rice at Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio
Fitness trainer starts ‘Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio’ to help older men reach fitness goals
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Bryan family turns to community for help after teen son dies from leukemia
Bryan family turns to community for help after teen son dies from leukemia
Brazos County 4-H club hosts annual cake show
Brazos County 4-H club hosts annual cake show
City of College Station seeks public's input on comprehensive plan update
City of College Station seeks public's input on comprehensive plan update