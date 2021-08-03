Aggie, CS native Alex Caruso signs multi-million dollar deal to play for Chicago Bulls

(KBTX) - Former Texas A&M University basketball player and College Station native Alexa Caruso is signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Caruso is widely considered one of the key players on the 2020 Los Angeles championship team. According to CBS Sports, Caruso spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons on two-way deals before signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal to stay in Los Angeles in the 2019 offseason.

CBS Sports reports that Caruso indicated after the season that he wanted to stay with the Lakers and continue working with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. “Any time you’re playing with those two you have a chance to win a championship,” he said in June. “And I know a lot of people around the league they think they do and going into the season everybody talks about what their goals are and stuff like that. But that’s a realistic, attainable goal with those two guys on your team. So that’s always in the back of your mind.”

Instead, Caruso will join the Bulls. He signed on the same day as Lonzo Ball.

Caruso shot a career-high 40.1 percent from behind the arc last season, and he ended his Lakers’ tenure averaging 6.4 points and 21 minutes per game.

Read more about Caruso’s move on CBSSports.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.