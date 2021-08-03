Advertisement

Aggie, CS native Alex Caruso signs multi-million dollar deal to play for Chicago Bulls

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - Former Texas A&M University basketball player and College Station native Alexa Caruso is signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Caruso is widely considered one of the key players on the 2020 Los Angeles championship team. According to CBS Sports, Caruso spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons on two-way deals before signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal to stay in Los Angeles in the 2019 offseason.

CBS Sports reports that Caruso indicated after the season that he wanted to stay with the Lakers and continue working with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. “Any time you’re playing with those two you have a chance to win a championship,” he said in June. “And I know a lot of people around the league they think they do and going into the season everybody talks about what their goals are and stuff like that. But that’s a realistic, attainable goal with those two guys on your team. So that’s always in the back of your mind.”

Instead, Caruso will join the Bulls. He signed on the same day as Lonzo Ball.

Caruso shot a career-high 40.1 percent from behind the arc last season, and he ended his Lakers’ tenure averaging 6.4 points and 21 minutes per game.

Read more about Caruso’s move on CBSSports.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Thunderstorms could bring strong wind and heavy rain, cooling rain Monday afternoon
Weak front brings potential for Monday storms
Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
According to the Texas Quarterly Housing Report, sales in the Bryan-College Station...
Home sales, prices continue to boom in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

The public engagement period for the City of College Station's comprehensive plan update began...
City of College Station seeks public’s input on comprehensive plan update
The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Public invited to attend South College Avenue meeting
Public invited to attend South College Avenue meeting
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure