August is National Black Business Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August is Black Business Month, and in the Brazos Valley, Black businesses play an important role in the fabric of our economy.

As of 2019 in the United States, 124,551 businesses were owned by African Americans, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here locally, Black business owners believe it’s important to support African American-owned and operated businesses during August and beyond, so they can help support the local economy and give back to the community.

“We as business owners kind of struggle trying to find our place, you know set our mark, and if we can get people just to recognize that we are out there and to help us build our own wealth and sustain, we can keep ourselves going and plus add back to the economic structure of the United States,” said Kendra McKinney, co-owner of Naturally Kemo Candle Company.

“Supporting Black business is just where it all comes together here in Bryan/College Station,” said Carole Veal, co-owner of C&C Bar-B-Que. ”We are all in support of each other. We look for support from our community and it’s the same we give back, so yes, it’s very important for businesses to support each other.”

Below are few Black-owned businesses in B/CS you can checkout!

Naturally Kemo

Felicia and Kendra McKinney have turned candles into art at Naturally Kemo Candle Company.

“It is showing people creativity when it comes to candles,” said Felicia. “It’s a treat that’s not edible.”

The candles go beyond the simple creation you keep on your table, and instead reflect items outside of the box like cereal bowls, candy apples, martinis, and more.

“We are at the point now where we are looking at things that we see daily and we are like ‘can we make a candle out of it’,” said Kendra.

Not only do the candles look good, but they smell good, too. According to Naturally Kemo Candle Company, the candles are all-natural and soy-based.

Naturally Kemo has a kiosk in Post Oak Mall over by Torrid and the food court or you can shop any time at their website.

There is never a dull moment when it comes to our candle creations..... This is a candy apple candle.... Check out the detail Posted by Naturally Kemo Candle company on Sunday, August 1, 2021

C&C Bar-B-Que

Carole and Charles Veal, who make up the two C’s in C&C Bar-B-Que, are passionate about their cooking.

“We put passion into our food, and that’s what we wanted and that’s what we want for our customers. [The passion and the love] bring out all the taste, the flavor, and making sure that people are getting what they paid for,” said Charles. “I want something that is going to stand out and just knock it out of the park.”

For the Veals, their barbeque is a labor of love and they work all week to serve it on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We start preparing for this all week long, throughout everything else we do,” said Carole. “But we make sure that what we offer, we want to offer the best.”

Charles even hand chops his own Post Oak wood, which he says allows him to control the smoke and flavor.

If you want to check out C&C Bar-B-Que, they are located at 1818 Smetana Road in Bryan. They are only open Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11:00 a.m.

Are you ready for the weekend! We're ready here at C&C BAR-B-QUE to serve you the best BBQ in town. Open Saturday and Sunday 11am-Until Sold Out. Get here early 😊 Posted by C&C Bar-B-Que on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Kinetic Bodies

Kevin Brown is the owner of Kinetic Bodies, a private gym that focuses on both fitness and nutrition.

According to Brown, the gym caters to all ages.

“From young to old, all walks of life, [we are there] to try and help everybody with the whole fitness aspect,” said Brown. “Learning the nutritional side of things as well as learning the fitness side of things, which may be strength training, functional fitness. The whole idea is to help people understand how to get better at this whole thing and live better lives.”

Helping aid in the training is the environment Brown has created at the gym, which he believes sets them apart.

“It’s like a family environment, so everyone is there helping each other. It’s different ages like I said, so you have the older people mentoring the younger people,” said Brown. “You have people who are there for you that are outside of just the fitness aspect itself.”

The gym offers strength training, group fitness, H.I.I.T, personal training, and more. Click here to learn more about the gym

Kinetic Bodies is located at 7040 Coyote Run in Bryan.

Join us for Fusion!!! Every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday 💪🏾 Posted by Kinetic Bodies on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Little Luxuries

Sakinah Williams will elevate your next event through her company Little Luxuries. As implied in the name, Williams’s expertise is luxury, and she brings that added element to events through creative balloon and background installments and different types of rentals.

“We give you that extra luxurious feel, so whatever you decide we make sure we give you that extra pop to your event,” said Williams.

According to Williams, balloon installments are what keep her the most busy every weekend. She said balloons make any celebration special.

“[A balloon installment] is more of an art,” said Williams. “It gives your party or celebration a little bit more character.”

Williams also has rentals focused on toddlers with soft play rentals, which Williams says is great for home parties.

To learn more about Little Luxuries, click here.

B A R B I E VIBES!! ✨🎀 Posted by Little Luxuries on Sunday, June 6, 2021

