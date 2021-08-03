Brazos County 4-H club hosts annual cake show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H Club hosted its annual cake auction Monday evening.

Community members gathered at the Brazos Center as kids of all ages within the club showed up with their best cakes and cookies. Each dessert in each category was judged, awarded, then auctioned off.

This is the 50th year, and Council Chairman Delayne Hold says it is exciting to his this mark and continue to be able to hold this event to raise money for the clubs events.

“Without it, we would not be able to have our awards banquet, which is happening Sunday, and we would not be able to go to the camps we do because the adult leaders take these funds and use them back towards the kids, so we are kind of helping them help us,” said Hold.

The club will be a part of the club fair at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

