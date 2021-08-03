Bryan family turns to community for help after teen son dies from leukemia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is turning to the community for help after their son died from leukemia last week.

Alfonzo Vaca says his brother, Lorenzo Carrizales, was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago.

“Why him? He was such a young kid. He was only 10 years old,” said Vaca.

After three years of fighting, Vaca says his brother passed away in the hospital just a few weeks before his 14th birthday.

When news about Carrizales’ passing spread, Nicole Rose, his former teacher, says she knew she had to do something to help the family. Rose has been helping the family for years, but knew it was time to step up again.

“Funerals cost a lot of money. The medical bills. It goes on and on,” said Rose. “And so I said, OK, well, a funeral’s going to be soon, so we got a raise as much money as we possibly can.”

That is exactly what Rose says she has tried to do. She and others sold plates of food Sunday and have set up donation cans around the city to help with expenses.

“We have had people come out that didn’t even know the story, that didn’t even know Lorenzo, but just wanted to do what they could,” said Rose. “And to me, when you go through something like this, like the only way to overcome it is to stand united and come together.”

Carrizales’ mother, Gloria De Luna, says she is devastated and can’t believe her son is gone.

“It’s really hard, and I don’t wish anybody goes through this because it is really painful,” said De Luna.

The family is celebrating Carrizales’ life Tuesday, August 3, with a visitation and viewing at 5 p.m. at Callaway Jones in Bryan. His funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 4 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan.

The family says they can use all the help they can get. If you would like to donate, you can donate to his brother’s venmo, the name is @Alfonzo-VacaG.

