Bryan ISD completes renovations at SFA Middle School Annex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the first major bond projects on the district’s to-do list was completed last week and is ready to welcome students on Aug. 17.

The SFA Middle School Annex went under construction in January, redoing the 12 classrooms, dance studio, adding additional bathrooms and a teacher’s lounge.

“We took it basically all the way down to the floors got rid of the walls and rebuilt it from top to bottom,” said Paul Buckner, Director of Construction and Emergency Management. “We were good on schedule, we’ve maintained it through the whole thing even with COVID delays with materials and everything.”

Principal Kimberly Giensenschlag says it’s a fresh start to a new year of learning.

“We are just super excited to have students come back face to face not that we’re ignoring COVID but just to have them here with us being able to see them every day, support them,” said Giensenschlag.

Giensenschlag says teachers have been given the all-clear to start moving in and prepare for the return of students.

“It’s so much more eye appealing attractive to be in a new facility that will hopefully motivate students to want to come here every single day,” said Giensenschlag.

Buckner says the project was completed a week ahead of schedule and stayed on track with the nearly $2.5 million budget.

“It’s been kind of challenging with project budgets with a pandemic that happened and all of the freeze that happened in February so maintaining the budgets and the schedules have been a challenge but so far everything, for the most part, has come at budget or just under budget,” said Buckner.

Buckner says it’s a trend they’re looking to take into their next project at Rudder High School.

“We are going through the designs and going through pricing models to make sure that project stays in budget and in September, October time period that project will be bid out to subcontractors,” said Buckner.

The new construction will add 14 classrooms. As Rudder’s former assistant principal, Giensenschlag says the school is in desperate need of this addition.

“Space just got so tight that we were running out of areas to put classes and the fact that they’re going to get an additional 14 rooms is awesome for Rudder. Very needed,” said Giensenschlag.

The district has many more improvements coming including a third intermediate school located next to Bonham Elementary. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

“We would just really like to thank Dr. Whitbeck and the school board and our community for allowing our new facility for our students and our staff,” said Giensenschlag “It’s very needed and we appreciate it very very much and we’re very excited to be in it.”

