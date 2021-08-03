Bryan ISD finalizes total costs for new intermediate school
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is getting ready to build a third intermediate school, a project funded through the recent bond approval.
Monday, Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of $38,070,457 in addition to the previously approved steel GMP of $7,665,062.
This results in a total GMP of $45,735,519 which is just shy of $200,000 under budget.
PBK was selected as the project architect along with Drymalla as construction manager.
This district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.