Bryan ISD finalizes total costs for new intermediate school

A rendering provided by Bryan ISD of the new intermediate school.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is getting ready to build a third intermediate school, a project funded through the recent bond approval.

Monday, Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of $38,070,457 in addition to the previously approved steel GMP of $7,665,062.

This results in a total GMP of $45,735,519 which is just shy of $200,000 under budget.

PBK was selected as the project architect along with Drymalla as construction manager.

This district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 9 a.m.

