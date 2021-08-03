City of College Station seeks public’s input on comprehensive plan update

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The public engagement period for College Station’s comprehensive plan update began Monday.

People can now access surveys and interactive maps virtually to give any input they might have on the draft of the update. It will be open for the next five weeks. The full draft plan along with those engagement materials are available here.

City staff says this process tells them how effectively they made their updates and what needs to be changed.

”We want to know from the public is this vision that this plan represents, does it reflect your vision of College Station?” Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm said. “We hope that it does from all that public input that we got from 2019 and 2020. We think we captured all of that in the update, but this is really that last check.”

The city will also hold three public input meetings this month for those who want to provide their thoughts in person. The first one will held on Monday, August 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southwood Community Center. The second is on Tuesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library. The third and final meeting is set for Wednesday, August 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. All three meetings will be identical.

“At those meetings, we’ll have display boards of the proposed map changes, along with some overall boards that hit some of the highlights of the biggest changes in the document,” Halle-Schramm said. “It is open house format, so you can come and go as you please and talk to staff members in a smaller group setting. We’ll also have laptops available so you can do the virtual survey there too if you’d rather give input that way.”

Halle-Schramm says the plan update won’t be updated in real time as feedback comes in, but city staff will be analyzing all the input and making necessary changes before it goes back in front of the city’s recommending bodies in mid-September.

“If we’re hearing overwhelmingly there’s a majority of participants that didn’t like something, we certainly will consider changing it,” Halle-Schramm said. “You may not see that until it comes back again before the boards and commissions for their final input, but as soon as we have that fully updated document, we will post it online again.”

City staff is currently aiming to bring the updated plan before city council for potential adoption at their October 14 meeting.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.