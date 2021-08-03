COVID in Context: The more vaccinated the state, the fewer recent cases--and deaths
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks COVID-19 vaccination rates across the states:
Keeping the states in the same order--from least to most vaccinated--below is the data for each state’s 7-day new case and death rate.
As is evident from the calculated trendlines, as vaccination rates increase, new cases and death rates decrease.
