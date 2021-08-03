Advertisement

COVID in Context: The more vaccinated the state, the fewer recent cases--and deaths

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks COVID-19 vaccination rates across the states:

Per CDC data
Per CDC data(KBTX)

Keeping the states in the same order--from least to most vaccinated--below is the data for each state’s 7-day new case and death rate.

Per CDC data
Per CDC data(KBTX)
Per CDC data
Per CDC data(KBTX)

As is evident from the calculated trendlines, as vaccination rates increase, new cases and death rates decrease.

