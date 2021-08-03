COVID in Context: The more vaccinated the state, the fewer recent cases--and deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks COVID-19 vaccination rates across the states:

Per CDC data (KBTX)

Keeping the states in the same order--from least to most vaccinated--below is the data for each state’s 7-day new case and death rate.

Per CDC data (KBTX)

Per CDC data (KBTX)

As is evident from the calculated trendlines, as vaccination rates increase, new cases and death rates decrease.

