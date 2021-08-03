Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of 18-year-old Roshainah Tompkins is looking for closure after she was found dead in an apartment in the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway on July 25. Police say she had been shot.

Her mother and father say they just want peace and justice for their daughter.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Roshainah’s mother LaShanna Lee said. “Why would y’all do this to my baby? Why? I want answers. Anybody involved needs to come forward. That’s all I ask.”

“When I received the call, I dropped to my knees. I couldn’t, I couldn’t. It hurt me so bad,” Rosevelt Tompkins, Roshainah’s father, said. “There was nothing I could do but just try to...I mean who could do something like that? She’s a sweet girl. She never bothered nobody.”

Police have arrested Tompkins’ ex-boyfriend. Her family says she was just beginning to start her journey as a young adult.

“She was a strong, feisty young lady,” Lee said. “She was going to stand her ground no matter what, and she did that. But that hurt me to my soul for them to tell me someone had done this to my baby.”

“If you had a problem, call me. That’s what I believe in. If you’re having problems with somebody, call somebody,” Tompkins said. “Talk before everything gets out of hand. That’s in every relationship. It’s just not my daughter’s relationship. They need to respect that more. If you’re having a problem with someone’s daughter, call their parents. They can do more than what you can do with them. I’m sure they can.”

Roshainah just graduated Hempstead High School in May. Her parents say she wanted her life to be about helping others and become a registered nurse. Both of them describe her as her daddy’s baby.

“I’m surely going to miss her because we were so close,” Tompkins said. “Her laugh. Her smile. Just conversating, just chatting with her. I always told her I want you to be with me. Thank god for the time I had with my daughter. They were good times, all good times. We were so close, and just taking her from me is just like... she was like my best friend.”

“She was all he had,” Lee said. “If he wanted to go somewhere, and she couldn’t go, he couldn’t go. So when you seen one, you seen both. They had this bond that I cannot describe.”

“I still can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it,” Tompkins said. “It’s hard. It’s real hard.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her memorial service.

