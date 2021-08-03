Feast or famine: rainfall across the Brazos Valley Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday brought rain to the Brazos Valley as a weak August “cold” front nudged into the area. While a majority of the area managed to find some sort of wet weather at least once through the day, that was not the case for the entire Brazos Valley. A large portion of Burleson, Brazos, and Grimes County -- including Bryan-College Station -- found a few drops of rain at best since midnight.

Official rainfall totals checked in as such:

Location Total College Station (Easterwood Airport) 0.00″ Bryan (Coulter Field) 0.03″ Cameron 0.51″ Hearne 0.29″ Centerville 0.34″ Crockett 1.31″ Madisonville 0.32″ Huntsville 0.90″ Coldspring 0.02″ Conroe 0.47″ Brenham 0.21″ Bellville 0.04″ Giddings 2.18″ Navasota 0.09 Hempstead 1.63″

Judging by these reporting stations alone, it would look like a day with most of the area generally staying dry while a few, localized areas managed to get in on typical summer downpours. The real story is told in between these reporting stations, where healthy rain fell across many pockets of the Brazos Valley.

PinPoint Radar Estimated rainfall for Monday, August 2nd, 2021 (KBTX)

Parts of Milam and Robertson County are estimated to have received between 3″ and 6″ of rain -- mainly between Highway 77, Highway 79, and the Brazos River in Milam County and along / just south of Highway 79 and the Navasota River in Robertson County. A weather watcher in New Baden (Robertson County) reported 7″ of rain Monday.

As much as 2.50″ and 3.50″ was estimated across the western reaches of Washington County. Heavier rain around Giddings Monday morning contributed to 3.50″ to 4.50″ of rain falling near the 290 and 77 interchange.

Late day rainfall between 5pm and 6:30pm managed to drop as much as 1″ to 3″ of rain over portions of Walker and Madison Counties. Minor ponding of water was reported around Huntsville in the 5pm hour.

1″ to 3″ of rain managed to fall between Monday morning and early afternoon in Houston and Trinity Counties. Heavier rain collected a few inches of rain in Western Leon County, between I-45 and the Navasota River. A weather watcher in Flynn reported 1.60″ for the day.

