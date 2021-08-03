High School football practice kicks off in Brazos Valley

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2021 High School football season is almost here with Monday marking the first practice for most Texas high schools.

Both A&M Consolidated and Rudder began gearing up for the 2021 campaign along with several other schools across the Brazos Valley. The first 5 days are set aside for conditioning, and the first day of full contact will be on Saturday, August 7th.

This time last year there were so many uncertainties surrounding the season dealing with COVID-19. Now teams are excited to finally get back to a more normal schedule.

”Last year we just kept on waiting for the pen to drop to say you’re off for two weeks or something like that,” said Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar. “I mean, we practiced 5 days a week all the way from June 8th until the time we got here, and then about this time they told us, hey you’re not starting until September. Now just knowing that you’ve got a scrimmage in two weeks, have another scrimmage a week after that, and you’ve got a game and it’s all ready to go,” Ezar added.

“I’m excited about it and definitely that it’s kind of back to normal and we’re not out here having to wear masks on the field and all that,” A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora explained. “We’re excited about it and looking forward to getting going again,” Fedora added.

